Israeli embassies shut down across world in support of strike against Netanyahu

Israel has decided to close all its embassies across the world. This comes after the country has been rocked with widespread protests over Netanyahu's judicial reforms. The protests intensified after the Prime Minister sacked defense minister on Sunday.

Israel embassy in India to remain closed

Reuters reported that the Histadrut labor federation has announced a nationwide strike in Israel, which will restrict the Foreign Ministry's activities to emergency services, according to a letter.

Additionally, the Israel embassy in Delhi has been instructed to remain closed in India and will not offer any consular services until further notice.

President asks Netanyahu to stop controversial reforms

Israel's President Isaac Herzog made an appeal to Netanyahu earlier today to immediately put a stop to his controversial plan, stating that the move jeopardizes the country's security, economy, and society.

"For the sake of the unity of the People of Israel, for the sake of the necessary responsibility, I call on you to halt the legislative process immediately,” the President stressed.

He called on all those in positions of power to prioritize the well-being of the country's citizens above all other considerations.

"I appeal to the leaders of all Knesset factions, Coalition and Opposition alike, to place this country’s citizens above all else and to act with courage and responsibility without further delay. Wake up now! This is not a political moment; this is a moment for leadership and responsibility,” Herzog said.

Protests intensify after Netanyahu fires defense minister

Following Prime Minister Netanyahu's decision to dismiss Defense Minister Gallant for his statement on Saturday evening that the judicial overhaul "poses a clear, immediate, and tangible threat to the security of the state," tens of thousands of people demonstrated in the streets throughout Israel last night.

