 Israel President Isaac Herzog says judicial reform must stop 'immediately'
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldIsrael President Isaac Herzog says judicial reform must stop 'immediately'

Israel President Isaac Herzog says judicial reform must stop 'immediately'

This announcement came amid protests from public opposing the overhaul of laws concerning judiciary by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 27, 2023, 10:47 AM IST
article-image
Israel President Isaac Herzog | Twitter

On Monday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said that the judicial reforms in the country must stop 'immediately'.

This announcement came amid protests from public opposing the overhaul of laws concerning judiciary by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

PM Netanyahu also sacked Defence Minister Yaov Gallant after he expressed his opposition to the overhaul. The revisions include ideas that will vest full power in the government over the panel responsible for selecting judges.

They have already passed a legislation which makes it more removal of an unsuitable leader

This is a breaking story

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Thousands of Israelis hit the street in protest after PM Netanyahu fires defence minister

WATCH: Thousands of Israelis hit the street in protest after PM Netanyahu fires defence minister

Dalai Lama announces new leader of Buddhism, clean bowls China's Xi Jinping regime

Dalai Lama announces new leader of Buddhism, clean bowls China's Xi Jinping regime

Israel President Isaac Herzog says judicial reform must stop 'immediately'

Israel President Isaac Herzog says judicial reform must stop 'immediately'

Explosive discovery! 9-year-old UK boy finds World War 2 grenade in his garden

Explosive discovery! 9-year-old UK boy finds World War 2 grenade in his garden

Rahul Gandhi disqualification: Indian Overseas Congress protests against leader's removal as MP;...

Rahul Gandhi disqualification: Indian Overseas Congress protests against leader's removal as MP;...