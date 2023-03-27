Israel President Isaac Herzog says judicial reform must stop 'immediately'

Israel President Isaac Herzog | Twitter

On Monday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said that the judicial reforms in the country must stop 'immediately'.

This announcement came amid protests from public opposing the overhaul of laws concerning judiciary by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

PM Netanyahu also sacked Defence Minister Yaov Gallant after he expressed his opposition to the overhaul. The revisions include ideas that will vest full power in the government over the panel responsible for selecting judges.

They have already passed a legislation which makes it more removal of an unsuitable leader

This is a breaking story