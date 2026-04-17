US President Donald Trump Thanks Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Asim Munir As Strait Of Hormuz Reopens

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif (L), US President Donald Trump (M), & Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir (R) | X/@sidhant

Mumbai: US President Donald Trump, on Friday, took to his official Truth Social account to express gratitude to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir. This comes moments after Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that the Strait of Hormuz has been opened for all commercial vessels.

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Araghchi made the announcement through a post on X: “In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of the ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by the Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he wrote.

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Following the Iranian Foreign Minister’s post on X, President Trump thanked Iran for opening the Strait of Hormuz and said that the country had agreed never to close it again, preventing it from being used as a weapon against the world.

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Read Also Iran Opens Strait Of Hormuz For All Commercial Vessels For Remaining Period Of Ceasefire After Truce...

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These developments come a day after a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon was declared by President Trump and also confirmed by Hezbollah.

In his statement, President Trump said he had a productive conversation with Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu, noting that both leaders had agreed to a 10-day ceasefire aimed at restoring peace. The truce is set to take effect at 5 p.m. EST.

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He added that he had instructed Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan “Razin’” Caine to coordinate efforts with Israel and Lebanon to secure lasting peace.

Following the announcement, Trump commended his own role, stating that he had helped resolve nine conflicts globally and that the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire would mark his tenth.