US President Donald Trump Claims Iran Will Return Enriched Uranium Dust Buried After B-2 Bomber Strikes | Video | IANS

US President Donald Trump, on Wednesday (Thursday IST), made another major announcement, saying that Iran has agreed to return the enriched uranium dust buried underground after the B-2 bomber strikes.

US President Donald Trump's Statement

“The big thing we have to do is make sure that Iran does not have a nuclear weapon, because if they do, you want to talk about problems - you’d have problems. So it is very important that Iran does not have a nuclear weapon, and they’ve agreed to that. Iran’s agreed to that, and they’ve agreed to it very powerfully,” US President Donald Trump said.

“They’ve agreed to give us back the nuclear dust that is way underground because of the attack we made with the B-2 bombers. So we have a lot of agreement with Iran, and I think something very positive is going to happen,” he added.

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In the video circulating on the internet, President Trump said that Iran has agreed not only to give up nuclear weapons but has also agreed to give back the nuclear dust.

Iran has neither confirmed nor denied President Trump’s claim yet. Whether what President Trump said will actually come to fruition remains to be seen and will depend on the Iranian leadership’s decision.

President Trump Announces Ceasefire Between Israel & Lebanon

A 10-day ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon was announced on Thursday by US President Donald Trump, who said the truce followed discussions with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Hezbollah also confirmed the ceasefire.

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According to Trump’s post on Truth Social, the agreement will begin at 5 p.m. EST and aims to pave the way for lasting peace. He added that senior US officials, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, have been directed to work with both sides to support the peace process.

Trump further claimed the deal marked his tenth such achievement in resolving global conflicts.