Breaking: US President Donald Trump Announces 10-Day Ceasefire Between Israel & Lebanon

US President Donald J. Trump (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) | File Pic

A 10-day ceasefire agreement has been reached between Israel and Lebanon. US President Donald Trump announced the truce between the two warring parties.

President Trump took to his official account on Truth Social and declared a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.

US President Donald Trump Announces Ceasefire

“I just had excellent conversations with the highly respected President Joseph Aoun of Lebanon and Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu of Israel. These two leaders have agreed that, in order to achieve peace between their countries, they will formally begin a 10-day ceasefire at 5 p.m. EST. On Tuesday, the two countries met for the first time in 34 years here in Washington, D.C., with our Secretary of State, Marco Rubio. I have directed Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Rubio, together with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan ‘Razin’ Caine, to work with Israel and Lebanon to achieve a lasting peace. It has been my honor to help resolve nine wars across the world, and this will be my tenth, so let’s get it done!” he wrote.

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Hezbollah has also confirmed the ceasefire between the two nations.

(This is breaking news. More details are awaited.)