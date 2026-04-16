'This Will Be My 10th...': Trump Claims To End 9 Wars, Including India-Pakistan; Israel-Lebanon His Tenth

US President Donald Trump | File pic

US President Donald Trump, on Thursday, announced a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon. In his message about the truce, he claimed to have resolved 9 wars across the world, with the Israel–Lebanon ceasefire being his 10th such achievement. He also said it was his honour to have done so for the world.

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President Trump Announces A Ceasefire Between Israel & Lebanon

A 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon was announced on Thursday by US President Donald Trump, with Hezbollah also confirming the truce.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he had “excellent conversations” with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during which both sides agreed to halt hostilities in a bid for peace. The ceasefire is set to begin at 5 p.m. EST.

He added that Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan “Razin’” Caine have been tasked with coordinating efforts to achieve lasting peace.

Trump further claimed he had helped resolve multiple global conflicts, calling this ceasefire his tenth such achievement.

Israel–Lebanon Talks To Be Held At White House

US President Donald Trump, moments after announcing ceasefire between Israel & Lebanon, announced that he will invite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to the White House for what would be the first substantive Israel–Lebanon talks since 1983.

Taking to his official account on Truth Social, President Trump said: “In addition to the statement just issued, I will be inviting the Prime Minister of Israel, Bibi Netanyahu, and the President of Lebanon, Joseph Aoun, to the White House for the first meaningful talks between Israel and Lebanon since 1983, a very long time ago. Both sides want to see peace, and I believe that will happen quickly! President Donald J. Trump”