US President Donald Trump To Host Israel–Lebanon Talks At White House After 10-Day Ceasefire Announcement

US President Donald Trump | File Photo

US President Donald Trump will invite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel and the President of Lebanon, Joseph Aoun, to the White House for the first meaningful talks between Israel and Lebanon since 1983. This comes moments after President Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, which will come into effect from 5 p.m. EST.

President Trump took to his official account on Truth Social and said: “In addition to the statement just issued, I will be inviting the Prime Minister of Israel, Bibi Netanyahu, and the President of Lebanon, Joseph Aoun, to the White House for the first meaningful talks between Israel and Lebanon since 1983, a very long time ago. Both sides want to see peace, and I believe that will happen quickly! President Donald J. Trump”

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US President Donald Trump Announces Ceasefire

On Thursday, a 10-day ceasefire agreement was reached between Israel and Lebanon, announced by US President Donald Trump. Hezbollah also confirmed the truce.

Trump stated on Truth Social that he had “excellent conversations” with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during which both sides agreed to halt hostilities for 10 days in pursuit of peace. The ceasefire is set to begin at 5 p.m. EST.

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He also said Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan “Razin’” Caine have been tasked with coordinating efforts with both nations to ensure lasting peace.

Trump added that he was honored to have helped resolve multiple global conflicts, calling this ceasefire his tenth such achievement.