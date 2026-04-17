Dubai Police ‘Tracked’ Private WhatsApp Chat To Nab Airline Staff Over Iran Strike Clip

Police in Dubai have reportedly detained an airline employee after he shared footage of damage caused by an alleged Iranian drone strike within a private messaging group, according to a report by The Sun.

The employee, a flight attendant, recorded smoke rising from the impact site after his residential building shook during the incident. He later shared the video in a closed WhatsApp group with colleagues. The footage was not publicly circulated, but police reportedly cited “electronic monitoring operations” as the method used to detect the clip. It remains unclear whether authorities gained access to the group directly or if the video was leaked by another member.

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Investigators are said to have established a specialised cybercrime unit to trace the origin of the footage and gather evidence. The airline employee was subsequently located, summoned to a designated location, and detained. The matter has since been referred to State Security Prosecution authorities, with charges reportedly linked to publishing material deemed harmful to national interests. He is currently in custody.

Radha Stirling, head of the advocacy organisation Detained in Dubai, stated that the case highlights the authorities’ capacity to monitor even private communications. She claimed that individuals could face action not only for public posts but also for private exchanges. Stirling also cited other recent detentions, including that of a comedian allegedly held for nearly a month following a short performance, suggesting wider enforcement of cybercrime regulations.

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She further urged technology companies to clarify how user data is protected. Responding to concerns, a spokesperson from Meta stated that messages on WhatsApp are protected by end-to-end encryption using the Signal protocol, meaning only chat participants can access the content.

Advocacy groups have increasingly raised concerns over arrests in the United Arab Emirates related to online speech and sensitive developments. In a separate case cited by campaigners, a handwritten note allegedly smuggled from a prison described overcrowded conditions and claimed detainees were beaten while awaiting trial.

Regional tensions have risen amid repeated drone attacks attributed to Iran targeting cities such as Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Authorities have warned residents against filming or sharing visuals of such incidents. Under UAE law, recording or distributing sensitive security-related footage can lead to prison sentences of up to five years along with substantial fines.