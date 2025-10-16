US President Donald Trump Speaks To Russian President Vladimir Putin Ahead Of Meeting With Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump (L) & Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) | File Pic

US President Donald Trump is on a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a day before Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's meet with the US President over Ukraine war aid at the White House.

"I am speaking to President Putin now. The conversation is ongoing, a lengthy one, and I will report the contents, as will President Putin, at its conclusion," Trump said on Truth Social.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The call marks the first time the two leaders have spoken since the Russia-US summit in Alaska in August, which yielded little progress in Trump’s efforts to broker peace in Ukraine.

Zelensky's meeting with the POTUS on Friday will focus on the possible delivery of American long-range Tomahawk missiles for Kyiv, a senior Ukrainian official was qouted saying by news agency AFP.

Earlier on Sunday, Trump raised the possibility of speaking with Putin himself about the issue.

"I might talk to him, I might say, 'Look, if this war is not going to get settled, I'm going to send them Tomahawks.' I may say that," Trump said speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to the Middle East.

Earlier last week, Zelenskyy spoke to his US President Donald Trump and congratulated him on the Gaza peace plan to end the two-year-long Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. The Ukrainian leader described his conversation with the POTUS as "positive and productive" and urged him to broker peace in Ukraine as well.

"I had a call with US President Donald Trump—a very positive and productive one. I congratulated @POTUS on his success and the Middle East deal he was able to secure, which is an outstanding achievement. If a war can be stopped in one region, then surely other wars can be stopped as well—including the Russian war," Zelenskyy said on X.