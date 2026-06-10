US President Donald Trump Claims Iran's Military Is Completely Defeated, No Longer Functional

US President Donald Trump | File Pic

US President Donald Trump made a series of strong claims about Iran’s military capabilities in a post shared on June 10 (IST), describing it as “a complete and total mess” and asserting that the country’s armed forces had been “completely defeated.”

In the post, Trump claimed that key branches of Iran’s military, including its navy and air force, were no longer functional and referred to Iran as “all talk and no action.” He further wrote that the country had lost its regional influence, calling it “the Bully of the Middle East” and claiming it was “dead.”

He also said that Iran had delayed reaching a negotiated settlement that would have been favourable, adding that it would now “have to pay the price” for the delay.

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In a separate exclusive conversation with Trey Yingst of Fox News, Trump said the U.S. is “getting close” to ordering new strikes against Iranian power plants and bridges. He said the potential action was in response to Iran “tapping the United States along” amid prolonged and stalled negotiations.

Trump also referenced earlier military escalation, saying that the U.S. launched overnight strikes against Iranian-linked targets after a U.S. Apache helicopter was downed near the Strait of Hormuz, with around 20 sites reportedly hit in response.

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In a separate post, Trump also criticised media coverage of the situation, claiming the “Fake News Media” was refusing to report what he described as the effectiveness of a U.S. naval blockade. He called it “the most successful blockade in the history of naval warfare,” claiming that “nothing gets through unless we want it to” and describing it as “a steel wall.”

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He further claimed that Iran was “doing zero business,” not paying its military or bills, and “quickly becoming a failed nation,” while also noting that “lots of oil is getting out” in the same post.