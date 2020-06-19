US President Donald Trump backs cop who shot Rayshard Brooks

President Donald Trump weighed in on the shooting of Rayshard Brooks and the Atlanta police officer charged Wednesday with felony murder during an interview on Fox News.

Trump said "you can't resist a police officer" and said he heard an explanation from Officer Garrett Rolfe's lawyer that the officer heard a sound like a gunshot and saw a flash in front of him.

"I don't know that I would have necessarily believed that, but I will tell you, that's a very interesting thing and maybe that's so," Trump said.

"They are going to have to find out. It's up to Justice right now. It's going to be up to Justice. I hope he gets a fair shake because police have not been treated fairly in our country," he said.

Prosecutors brought murder charges against the white Atlanta police officer who shot Rayshard Brooks in the back, saying that Brooks was not a deadly threat and that the officer kicked the wounded black man and offered no medical treatment for over two minutes as he lay dying on the ground.