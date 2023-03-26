US: Minutes before take off, man on Delta Airlines opens planes exit door, delays flight by 3 hours; arrested

US: Minutes before take off, man opens planes exit door; arrested |

A man in the United States has been detained for reportedly opening an emergency escape door aboard a plane and activating the jet's emergency slide shortly before takeoff. The event occurred on Saturday at the Los Angeles International Airport, according to Fox News. The unidentified individual was aboard a Delta Airlines flight bound for Seattle.

According to the publication, the passenger, who was dressed in a striped red and navy blue sweater with black slacks, ran to the front of the plane as it was pushing out from the gate and asked the flight attendant, "What do I do now?"

Opened the emergency door despite flight attendants order

According to eyewitnesses, the man rushed from the Delta Air Lines flight attendant and proceeded to the plane's emergency exit doors, turned the latch, opened the door, and slid down the deployed emergency slide despite the flight attendant constantly ordering him to sit down.

The mishap led the jet to come to a halt. According to passengers, the man leapt onto the back of a baggage cart, where luggage staff assisted him until airport police arrived.

FBI notified about the incident

Separately, the Los Angeles Airport Police said that the FBI has been informed. "Airport Police responded and detained the passenger for further investigation. Due to the circumstances, the FBI was notified," the Los Angeles Airport Police told Fox News.