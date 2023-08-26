 US Mass Shooting: At Least 7 Shot During Caribbean Festival in Boston, 2 Held As Visual Surfaces
HomeWorldUS Mass Shooting: At Least 7 Shot During Caribbean Festival in Boston, 2 Held As Visual Surfaces

The victims who were shot have been taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 26, 2023, 08:10 PM IST
article-image

Yet another incident of mass shooting took place in the United States on Saturday during the Caribbean Festival in Boston. At least seven people have been injured with bullet wounds and two suspects arrested by the cops.

Boston police have also recovered some guns from the crime scene.

More details to follow...

