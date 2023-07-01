US: Man Wanted For Involvement In Capitol Riots Arrested With Weapons & Explosives Near Obama's Residence In Washington | Image Source: Pixabay

US: A 37-year-old man identified as Taylor Taranto from Seattle was apprehended in Washington DC near former President Barack Obama's residence on Thursday. Secret Service agents noticed Taranto near Obama's home and began pursuing him. Despite his attempt to run towards the Obamas' residence, he was captured before reaching it.

Weapons and Explosives Recovered During Arrest

During the arrest, law enforcement officials discovered Taranto's van parked nearby, which contained multiple weapons and materials that could be potentially used to create an explosive device resembling a Molotov cocktail. However, the device had not been assembled at the time, as reported by CBS News.

Accused Made Threats On Social Media

Prior to his arrest, Taranto had made threats against a public figure on social media during recent livestreams, causing concern among US officials. Furthermore, he had an outstanding warrant related to his involvement in the assault on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Authorities emphasized that Taranto's presence in Obama's neighbourhood was not accidental, pointing out that he had been staying in the DC area for several months. He was frequently seen camping out in his van near the DC jail, where many of the January 6 defendants are being held.

Accused Booked Under Several Charges

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, Taranto currently faces charges of being a fugitive from justice. Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the incident. However, it remains unclear whether the Obamas were present at home during the time of the arrest.