US: Louisiana man arrested for firing at 14-yr-old girl while she was playing hide and seek

The Louisiana police has arrested a man for shooting at a bunch of juveniles while they were playing hide and seek.

As per a CNN report, the 58-year-old man injured a 14-year-old girl whom he shot at while the group of kids were hiding in the neighbour's property. When accused David V. Doyle saw shadow outside his home he got hold of his firearm. He fired at a bunch of kids while they started running outside of his property, thus injuring the 14-yr-old girl. The incident occurred on Sunday.

The girl was admitted to a hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. The incident occurred at a small town Starks in Louisiana.

The elderly man has been charged with aggravated battery; four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm; and illegal discharge of a firearm.

Gun violence menace

Gun violence is a menace that has been time and again claimed more and more lives in United States every year. There have been calls for stricter firearms policy in the country and yet not much has been achieved in the matter.

President Joe Biden had called for a national ban on assault weapons and other gun safety measures in response to the latest mass shooting in the US. This came after eight people were murdered at a Texas shopping mall in March.

The US has the highest rate of gun deaths of any developed country, with 49,000 reported in 2021. Biden criticized his political opponents for their lack of action in addressing the issue. He said that too many families have empty chairs at their dinner tables and that tweeted thoughts and prayers are not enough.