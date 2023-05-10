Surge in US shootings poses mammoth challenge for Indian students

Representational image |

Mumbai: Shooting incidents at a Chicago street, a fuel station in Columbus, and a mall in Dallas this year might not shock an average person in India considering the number of such instances they read or hear about from the United States.

But the common aspect of Indian students and professionals being victims in all three incidents has sounded warning bells for many in India who are working towards their goal of living an - ‘American Dream’.

Aishwarya Thatikonda, who was working as a project engineer in the US after completing her Master's, was among the nine victims killed when a gunman opened fire at a crowded mall in Dallas, Texas, on Monday.

Indian students worry about safety in US amid record gun violence

The 27-year-old Indian woman’s death has opened up conversations about the safety of foreign nationals in the US, especially Indian students who make up more than 21 % of the international student cohort in the North American country.

“These incidents worry me. We read about mass shootings in the US every week. Many of my friends who are already in the US have downloaded apps on their phone which alerts them to such happenings. But at the same time it’s a part and parcel of living in the country,” stated Ankita Saha, who is planning to pursue her Master's at UC Berkeley during the fall intake.

According to a report by the non-profit organisation Gun Violence Archive (GVA), seven shootings over the weekend, including a massacre at a Dallas-area outlet mall, have brought the total number of mass shootings in the US to over 200 incidents.

The report noted that, in the past two years, the country crossed 200 mass shootings in mid-May, while in 2020 and 2019, the carnage didn’t reach 200 until mid-to-late June.

Read Also US bound students eye clarity on visa challenge ahead of Fall 2023 intake

Students prepare to implement safety measures

With the rise in such mass shootings coinciding with a post-pandemic surge in international students in the US, Indian nationals are already aiming to make the right choices that will help them be out of harm’s way in the country.

“There are always concerns deep down but you being a witness to such incidents as an international student also depends on the university you have enrolled in, where you are staying, and more. I am already mentally preparing myself to be alert at all times, and will be making sure that I am not travelling alone at night or in most places,” said another US-bound student, Rahul Iyer.

Indian professionals allay concerns

Many Indian students, who go to the US, apply for Optional Practical Training (OPT) which allows international students to live and work in the US for upto a year. This has resulted in a boom of working professionals from India employed in STEM and non-STEM sectors in the States.

While incoming students are yet to have the US experience and are a couple of months away from it, working professionals in the country have a different story to tell on safety and security in America.

“The shootings are deeply disturbing and should be monitored closely but the US is still an extremely safe place to study in and build a life. The majority of these incidents happen in remote, isolated areas in the US rather than big cities. They are highlighted more here because the reporting of such instances is better,” stated Vatsal Nahata, a Yale graduate currently working as IMF research analyst in Washington DC.

Authorities step up in light of concerns

Though US education experts claim that they are yet to hear from Indian students on concerns around mass shootings in the country, measures are being taken to address any distress surrounding safety matters.

“We have not heard any concerns from students, particularly about mass shootings in the US but have been conducting presentations, sessions on safety tips, security, and more for years,” stated Ryan Pereira, Regional Head, United States - India Educational Foundation (USIEF), Mumbai.

To issue over a million visas to Indians, the United States Mission to India has assured its commitment to facilitate travel for international students, ‘whose contributions to U.S. campuses and communities are vital for people-to-people ties and the U.S. economy.’

“International student mobility is central to diplomacy, innovation, economic prosperity, and national security. As we approach peak student visa season this summer, we reiterate our commitment to international education, including student mobility to and from the United States,” Jessica Doyle, Acting Spokesperson, US Consulate Mumbai told the Free Press Journal in April 2023.

Read Also Will rise in US student visa fees have a colossal impact on Indian students?