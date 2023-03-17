US man dies after being stabbed in a brawl at NYC fish store; shocking CCTV footage emerges |

On Feb 21, a deadly incident took place at Fish Express Fish Market in Harlem over an allegedly stolen shrimp. The incident was captured on the surveillance footage, which shows two men, Robert “Bobby” Burrell and his brother, Malik Burrell, getting into a scuffle with workers at the market. The video footage shows the brothers brawling with employees, throwing a chair at them and then being repeatedly stabbed by the fishmonger Junior Aquino Hernandez.

The footage shows Bobby Burrell entering the store to buy shrimp for a birthday meal, only to get into a dispute with a worker at the fish market. The video footage then shows two employees wrestling with him as he appears to try to leave the store with a bag of shrimp, which he drops on the ground before taking a swing at one worker and fleeing the store.

Bobby returns with his younger brother at the store

The video then shows Bobby Burrell returning to the store with his younger brother, Malik Burrell. The two brothers stormed into the store and behind the counter, where they were seen hurling a chair and fighting with workers. It was at this point that Hernandez rushed at the brothers with a knife, repeatedly stabbing Malik Burrell and then his brother as they backed out of the store.

Manhattan: St. Nicholas Pl. & Edgecombe Avenue, dramatic CCTV footage recorded a deadly fight over stolen shrimp inside a fish market in Harlem, which left a man dead after being fatally stabbed last month, on February 21st, in the confines of the @NYPD30Pct. pic.twitter.com/ixk23Fv9vt — NYC Scoop (@NY_Scoop) March 17, 2023

Murder accused claims he did it in self-defence

Malik Burrell later died from his injuries, while his brother was hospitalized in stable condition. Hernandez, a married father of four, claimed he acted in self-defense and was charged with murder in the incident. However, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg later dropped the charge pending further investigation. Hernandez still faces assault charges and is due back in court on April 4.

Bobby Burrell was charged with assault and burglary in the incident. However, his father, Robert Burrell, disputed the claim that his son was trying to steal shrimp, stating that "I know damn well my sons aren't stealing nothing. They have money. They have money on their cash app, and they had money in their pocket. It's crazy that they say he tried to steal."