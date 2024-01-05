 US: Man Crushed To Death Under Train After Being Pushed Onto Subway Tracks During Fight In Philadelphia, Shocking Video Surfaces
Updated: Friday, January 05, 2024, 07:30 PM IST
Philadelphia, January 5: A man was tragically killed after he fell onto the subway tracks and into the path of an oncoming train during a fight with another man in Philadelphia city of the US. The incident took place at at the 34th Street SEPTA station on January 4. A disturbing video of the incident showing the man getting crushed under the train went viral on X.

The deceased man was engaged in an altercation with another man near the edge of the platform. When the train was heard approaching the station, the man in dark coat and black hat punched the victim and knocked him onto the subway tracks. Seconds later, a train came and the victim was crushed to death.

Here's What Police Said

Speaking to NBC10, Philadelphia Police Inspector Kpana Massaquoi said they are conducing an investigation to get a clear pictures of chain of events that led to the man's death. "Looked like appeared to be some type of physical altercation. We don't know exactly what took place prior to that to initiate this, but it's being investigated at this point," the Inspector was quoted as saying. The cops detained a person of interest at 40th Street Station in connection with the incident.

While the video appeared to be recorded by a passerby, Inspector Massaquoi said no eye-witness had come forward. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

