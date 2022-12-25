US: Laptop emits smoke on plane, forces evacuation at New York Airport

Representative Image | Pixabay

New York: Emergency responders evacuated a JetBlue flight at JFK International Airport in New York City as a result of a laptop emitting smoke on a plane on Saturday evening, officials said.

Smoke detected after flight landed at airport

The crew of JetBlue Flight 662 reported the smoking computer in the cabin after landing on a flight from Barbados around 8 p.m., WABC-TV reported.

All evacuated, 5 sustained minor injuries

There were 167 people on the plane who were evacuated using an emergency slide. Five people suffered minor injuries, officials said.

The incident was reported and brought under control through swift action of emergency responders which averted a major accident that could have taken place on flight.

