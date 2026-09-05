US-Iran War Data Leak: Pentagon Subjects 50 Senior Officials To Polygraph Tests | File Pics

US investigators have reportedly subjected around 50 senior military officials to polygraph tests as part of a probe into the alleged disclosure of classified information to journalists. The move marks an extraordinary step in the government’s efforts to identify the source of sensitive leaks, which reportedly included information about shortages of critical weapons during the Iran war.

According to The New York Times, the investigation has involved both military officers and civilian staff associated with the US Military’s Joint Staff. As part of the inquiry, officials were questioned over whether they had shared restricted or confidential information with members of the media.

The polygraph examinations, conducted in August, were reportedly intended not only to identify the source of the disclosures but also to send a warning to others who might consider leaking sensitive information in the future.

The investigation comes amid a series of media reports highlighting shortages of crucial ammunition, including long-range missiles and Patriot air-defence interceptors.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said in a statement that the department "does not comment on internal personnel or investigative matters but takes all leaks of classified national security information extremely seriously and investigates accordingly."

"Securing classified information is critical to ensuring the security of the United States and of our troops deployed around the world," he added.

The scrutiny comes as the Pentagon has tightened its engagement with the press. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has not held a press briefing on the Iran war since May 5 and has also restricted journalists’ access to the Pentagon.

The Pentagon also dismissed Stars and Stripes editor-in-chief Erik Slavin, publisher Max Lederer and Middle East correspondent Lara Korte last month following a dispute concerning the newspaper’s reporting on deteriorating conditions aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln.

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Trump’s latest attack over reported weapons shortages

US President Donald Trump on Thursday rejected reports suggesting that American weapons stocks were being depleted during the Iran conflict. In a series of posts, he lashed out at unnamed individuals and organisations, describing them as a "treasonous scum".

Trump also targeted media reports and warnings about a possible ammunition shortage, branding such claims "treasonous" and insisting they were "100 per cent wrong".

"They do it because they would rather see the United States LOSE a War that we're easily WINNING, than see me WIN [sic]," he wrote in a post on Truth Social.

In another post directed at a "treasonous scum", Trump asserted that the US possesses "virtually unlimited" weapons supplies.

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"For the treasonous SCUM that refuses to accurately report on our Military Operation in Iran, we have virtually unlimited amounts of Mid to High Grade Ammunition, far more than we could ever use for this, or for any other War (which is highly unlikely!), that could improbably take place," he wrote.

Trump again defended the state of US ammunition production on Thursday, claiming that the country was manufacturing munitions at a level "never seen before".

"We are stockpiling and preparing for any contingency that could happen. We are taking them for ourselves, the USA, rather than selling them to others, but the sales to Allies will soon again, begin," he said.