Russian President Vladimir Putin Orders 72-Hour Halt In Kyiv Strikes Ahead Of Peace Talks | File Pics

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a 72-hour pause in strikes on Kyiv, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Russia's Tass news agency Saturday.

“Putin has ordered that no strikes be carried out against Kyiv for three days, starting at midnight today,” Peskov said. He said the decision was tied to preparations for US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to visit Kyiv for peace talks.

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