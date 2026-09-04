USS Abraham Lincoln's Rust-Covered Arrival In Thailand Reveals Toll Of 286-Day Combat Deployment | X @wuthi11_

The USS Abraham Lincoln arrived at a port in Thailand on Wednesday bearing little resemblance to the aircraft carrier that had departed San Diego in November last year. The nearly 1,100-foot-long warship was visibly covered in rust, with corrosion running across much of its hull.

While the condition caught the attention of people who saw the vessel, naval specialists said the extensive rust was not particularly surprising given the ship’s deployment. The US Navy said the carrier had spent 286 consecutive days at sea, including an extended period involved in combat operations and the blockade of Iran in the Middle East.

Carl Schuster, a former US Navy captain, told CNN, "Rust along the waterline is not unusual on a ship that has spent 60 days or more of operations continuously at sea."

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Schuster noted that addressing such corrosion while a vessel is deployed is extremely difficult, especially when it is involved in combat. Repair crews would have to work close to the waterline, remove the accumulated rust, put on two layers of corrosion-resistant primer and then apply two coats of naval grey paint.

"Based on what I am seeing, you are looking at about 30 days of preservation work to remove all the rust," he told CNN.

He said some repair work could potentially be undertaken while the carrier is in Thailand, although the limited duration of the port call means crews would probably focus only on the most pressing areas.

The Lincoln arrived at Laem Chabang, a port on Thailand’s Gulf coast located south of Bangkok, on Wednesday. The carrier is expected to remain there for several days, giving its crew their first significant opportunity for rest and recreation following an exceptionally demanding period at sea.

Schuster said the Navy would therefore have to prioritise the work that needs immediate attention. "They will do only high-priority work during a seven-day port visit. The rust on the bow and forward hull areas will be done first because they take the most abuse when the ship is moving, and they absorb the corrosive actions that accompany moving through salt waters, particularly choppy seas," he told CNN.

He also cautioned that corrosion can worsen if it is not addressed promptly rather than remaining limited to the areas where it initially appears.

The carrier’s prolonged deployment has reportedly brought other difficulties as well. Reports have pointed to declining morale among some crew members amid supply shortages, while there has also been at least one reported case of a sailor going overboard.

US President Donald Trump, however, has dismissed concerns surrounding the deployment.