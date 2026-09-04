Pattaya Ban On US Navy: Two Sailors Sent Back To USS Abraham Lincoln After 'Drunken Altercation' In Nightlife Area

Pattaya Ban On US Navy: Two Sailors Sent Back To USS Abraham Lincoln After 'Drunken Altercation' | X

Two US Navy sailors have been ordered back to the USS Abraham Lincoln after a drunken altercation in Pattaya, Thailand, during the aircraft carrier’s high-profile port visit.

The incident happened in the early hours of Thursday near Walking Street, one of Pattaya’s best-known nightlife districts. Thai police were called after a local resident reported a disturbance involving the two service members.

Pattaya police chief Colonel Anek Srathongyoo said the sailors were intoxicated and had been fighting and making noise.

“The sailors were drunk and they were fighting, making loud noise,” Anek said.

Police characterized the confrontation as minor. According to Anek, the caller contacted authorities mainly because of concerns that the dispute could become more serious.

No charges filed by Thai police

The sailors were not charged under Thai law because authorities determined that they had not committed an offense requiring prosecution. Instead, the US Navy took disciplinary action by returning both men to the carrier.

The pair are expected to remain aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln for the remainder of the ship’s port visit. The incident has so far been described as an isolated event, with Thai authorities reporting no other significant problems involving the visiting US military personnel.

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USS Abraham Lincoln draws attention in Pattaya

The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier arrived at nearby Laem Chabang earlier this week after an unusually long deployment. The ship and its crew of roughly 5,000 sailors and Marines had spent about 286 days deployed, including more than 260 consecutive days at sea.

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The lengthy mission has attracted international attention amid reports concerning crew fatigue, food supplies and living conditions aboard the carrier.

Pattaya has also increased security ahead of the visit, while authorities have carried out enforcement operations targeting prostitution in nightlife areas. Officials have denied that the crackdown was specifically prompted by the sailors’ arrival.

Despite the brief disturbance, local authorities say the port call has remained largely peaceful. Businesses in Pattaya had hoped the arrival of thousands of US service members would provide a boost during the tourism low season.