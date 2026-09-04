Pattaya Bans U.S. Navy Personnel From Adult-Nightlife Areas After Dark During USS Abraham Lincoln Visit; Here's Why

Pattaya Bans U.S. Navy Personnel From Soi 6, Soi 7 During USS Abraham Lincoln Visit | X

Pattaya has reportedly banned U.S. Navy personnel from entering the city’s famous Soi 6 and Soi 7 nightlife zones after sunset as part of heightened safety measures during the USS Abraham Lincoln’s port visit.

The restrictions apply to thousands of sailors and Marines visiting Pattaya during the aircraft carrier’s stop in Chonburi. Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet disclosed the measures while outlining security arrangements for the estimated 4,830 U.S. personnel in the area.

No Soi 6 after sunset

Pattaya’s Soi 6, one of the city’s most concentrated adult-nightlife streets, is off-limits to U.S. personnel after dark under the reported force-protection rules.

The short strip between Beach Road and Second Road is packed with dozens of beer and hostess bars, pool tables, loud music and open-front entertainment venues. The street is known for becoming lively unusually early, with many venues opening from around 1 p.m.

Soi 6/1 and Soi 7 have also reportedly been included in the restrictions.

Walking street still open

The rules don’t mean U.S. sailors are being kept away from Pattaya’s nightlife altogether.

Walking Street, the city’s iconic entertainment district, reportedly remains accessible to U.S. personnel until 2 a.m. Other more open tourist areas are also permitted.

Crew members have reportedly been instructed to avoid cannabis and activities considered high-risk, including jet skiing and parasailing.

The USS Abraham Lincoln arrived at Laem Chabang Port on September 2, giving its crew an opportunity to rest following an extended deployment.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pattaya steps up security

Thai authorities have increased police patrols around Pattaya’s tourism and nightlife districts during the visit.

Thai PBS reported that 25 people were arrested during an overnight beachfront operation over suspected prostitution in public areas. Those arrested reportedly included 18 Thai nationals, five Laotian nationals and two Ugandan nationals.

Mayor Poramet said the enforcement operation was not directly connected to the arrival of the American sailors.

With thousands of U.S. military personnel descending on Pattaya, authorities have also warned businesses against overcharging visitors and reminded operators that prostitution remains illegal in Thailand.