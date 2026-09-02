Pattaya Sex Trade Crackdown: How Arrival Of 5,000 US Sailors Sent Thailand Into An Overdrive

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Pattaya: Thailand's "Sin City", Pattaya, is bracing for an unusual surge in visitors this week as around 5,000 US sailors and Marines arrive in Thailand aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln after spending more than 200 days at sea.

Their arrival, however, has also prompted heightened police vigilance in the Thai resort city over a possible increase in prostitution, NDTV reported. The aircraft carrier is scheduled to dock on Wednesday at nearby Laem Chabang, accompanied by two other US Navy vessels, according to Reuters.

The crew will be allowed time ashore to rest and recuperate following one of the longest deployments by a US carrier in recent history. Ahead of their arrival, Pattaya police have stepped up patrols around the city's beachfront and major nightlife areas. The increased scrutiny comes after weekend raids in which around 40 to 50 people were detained on suspicion of prostitution.

Police step up vigilance

Prostitution is officially illegal in Thailand, with laws banning activities including public solicitation, running brothels and profiting from sex work. However, the industry remains widespread and is often tolerated in practice, particularly in Pattaya, a major tourist hub that the US FBI previously described as “one of the world’s leading sex tourism destinations.”

"We are doing our best, but it is difficult," Pattaya police chief Anek Srathongyoo said on keeping the sex trade under control , adding that sex workers could approach potential customers in public places without authorities necessarily being aware of it.

According to local media, authorities have launched crackdowns on these prostitution networks ahead of the USS Abraham Lincoln's arrival, which has seen up to 50 people, including prostitutes, detained across the city.

Additional patrols planned

Authorities are also preparing additional patrols around the city’s main beachfront and nightlife district ahead of the sailors’ shore leave.

The arrival of thousands of US military personnel is expected to give Pattaya’s tourism and hospitality sectors a short-term boost after a subdued low season.

Shore leave to be staggered

The USS Abraham Lincoln is expected to stay in the area until Sunday, with the crew’s shore leave being staggered to ensure the entire personnel do not disembark at once.