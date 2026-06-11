US-Iran War & Indian Seafarers' Casualty Tracker: Another Indian Sailor Killed, At Least 14 Indians Killed Since West Asia Conflict Began

Editor’s Note: Indian seafarers have borne the brunt of the US-Iran conflict and the escalating crisis in the Strait of Hormuz. With casualties mounting and multiple lives lost, these merchant navy crew members are being caught in the crossfire of a war that is not theirs. Though their global service is vital for keeping world supply chains moving, they are repeatedly dragged into geopolitical hostilities. This tracker is a dedicated effort to document the heavy toll paid by India's maritime community. Sadly, every update is a somber reminder of the human cost of this conflict.

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New Delhi: An Indian sailor was killed and eight seafarers, including six Indian nationals, were wounded when two oil tankers were struck by Iranian missiles in the Strait of Hormuz, the defence ministry of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said on Tuesday. There was no immediate statement on the incident from the external affairs ministry.

Fourteen Indians have died in West Asia since Israel and the US’s attacks on Iran on February 28 triggered a conflict, according to a Hindustan Times report.

UAE condemns attack

The UAE defence ministry condemned the “blatant attack”, describing it as a “serious violation and a clear breach of international law that threatens the security and stability of the region”.

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Earlier on Sunday, India condemned the attack on the Cyprus-flagged GFS Galaxy and repeated its call for de-escalation of tensions and conclusion of negotiations for a diplomatic solution that ensures peace and stability in the region.

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Ten other Indian seafarers on GFS Galaxy were rescued after the vessel was targeted by Iranian forces off the coast of Oman.

Previous maritime casualties

Earlier last month, three Indian seafarers who went missing after the oil tanker Settebello was hit in a suspected US military strike off the coast of Oman were confirmed dead.

The casualties have occurred during attacks on foreign-flagged commercial vessels operating near the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman.

The casualties have occurred in a range of incidents, including military strikes and attacks on commercial shipping routes in the region.

Indian community in region

The Middle East is home to an estimated 10 million Indians living and working across various countries.

India had strongly condemned the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello, a Palau-flagged oil products tanker carrying 24 Indian crew members, and said authorities were working closely with Omani officials to trace the missing nationals.

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“We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 24 Indian crew onboard, 21 Indians have been rescued thus far and 03 Indians are reportedly missing,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said in a statement.

Notably, India had also summoned the United States' Charg d’Affaires in New Delhi to lodge a strong protest over an attack on a commercial vessel off the coast of Oman that had 24 Indian crew members onboard, India Today reported.