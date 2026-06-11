'Jaldi Neeche Aao, Aag Aa Gayi': Viral Video Captures Panic Aboard Tanker Hit In US Strike; 2 Indian Seafarers Confirmed Dead |

Two Indian seafarers who were reported missing after the oil tanker Settebello was struck by US forces off the coast of Oman have been confirmed dead, while another Indian crew member remains missing, according to the Forward Seamen’s Union of India (FSUI).

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The development comes a day after India summoned Jason Meeks, the US Embassy's Deputy Chief of Mission in New Delhi, marking a rare diplomatic protest over the attack on the commercial vessel. Of the 24 Indian crew members onboard, 21 were rescued following the strike.

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Viral Video Shows Panic On Tanker Hit By US Strikes

A purported video from the tanker has since gone viral on social media, showing chaotic scenes moments after the attack. Flames can be seen engulfing part of the vessel's deck as crew members shout in panic. In the clip, voices are heard yelling, “Jaldi neeche aao. Aag aa gayi” (Come down quickly. The fire is here), highlighting the desperation among sailors as the situation unfolded.

According to a report by The Hindu, FSUI General Secretary Manoj Yadav identified the deceased crew members as Aditya Sharma, a deck cadet, and Shivanand Chaurasiya, an engine fitter. Chief Engineer Patnala Suresh remains unaccounted for and search efforts are continuing.

Reacting to the incident, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India strongly condemns the attack on the commercial vessel and expressed concern over the safety of civilian maritime traffic in the region.

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"The continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict in the region. We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions and a diplomatic resolution so that peace and stability can return to the region," Jaiswal said.

He further stressed that attacks on commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure must cease immediately and called for the restoration of free and unimpeded navigation through international waterways in accordance with international law.

According to the US military's Central Command (CENTCOM), American forces carried out what it described as a 'precision strike' on the Settebello while it was transiting the Gulf of Oman carrying Iranian oil. US authorities claimed the vessel's crew failed to comply with instructions issued by American naval forces.

The strike forms part of an ongoing US naval blockade targeting Iranian oil shipments amid escalating hostilities between the United States and Iran. The incident has intensified international concern over maritime security in the strategically vital Gulf region, where commercial shipping routes remain vulnerable to military action.