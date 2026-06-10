India Condemns Attack On Commercial Vessel Off Oman Coast; 21 Indians Rescued, 3 Missing

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal | PTI

New Delhi: India on Wednesday strongly condemned the attack on a commercial vessel off the coast of Oman and said authorities are working closely with Omani officials to trace three missing Indian nationals.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the government said the vessel, identified as Settebello, came under attack earlier in the day. Of the 24 Indian crew members onboard, 21 have been rescued so far, while three remain unaccounted for.

"We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 24 Indian crew onboard, 21 Indians have been rescued thus far and 03 Indians are reportedly missing," the MEA said.

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The ministry added that the Indian Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring developments and is proactively coordinating with Omani authorities involved in the ongoing search and rescue operation.

The government also expressed concern over the continuing attacks on shipping in the region, describing them as a direct consequence of the ongoing conflict and instability in West Asia.

"The continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict in the region," the statement noted.

India reiterated its call for immediate de-escalation of tensions and urged all parties to pursue diplomatic solutions through negotiations. The MEA stressed that peace and stability in the region are essential for the safety of international trade routes and maritime commerce.

The statement further emphasised the need to ensure the security of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure, while calling for the restoration of free and unhindered navigation through international waterways in accordance with international law.

The attack comes amid heightened concerns over maritime security in the region, where recurring hostilities have disrupted commercial shipping routes and raised risks for merchant vessels operating in strategic waters.