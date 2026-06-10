'Congress Growth Rate, Not Hindu Growth Rate': PM Modi's Sharp Attack At NDA Meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday became India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister, completing 4,399 days in office. The milestone was marked at an NDA leaders' meeting held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, where alliance partners felicitated him for the historic achievement.

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Addressing NDA leaders, Modi expressed gratitude for the honour and said he had never imagined reaching such a milestone during his political journey. Describing public service as a "spiritual practice," he credited the people of India, whom he called the embodiment of God, for giving him the opportunity to serve the nation continuously for over a decade.

The Prime Minister said the achievement was not personal but a collective accomplishment of the entire NDA family and its workers. He thanked alliance partners and dedicated the resolution passed in his honour to every NDA constituent and BJP worker.

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Modi attributed his long tenure to the electorate's preference for political stability. He said the years preceding 2014 were marked by instability and turmoil, while the NDA government had demonstrated the benefits of decisive governance. According to him, voters recognised the importance of a stable government and continued to place their trust in the NDA.

Launching a sharp attack on the Congress, Modi said the party had "plunged the country into an abyss of helplessness, destitution and inferiority complex." He also criticised the term "Hindu Growth Rate," arguing that the sluggish economic growth witnessed in earlier decades should instead be called the "Congress Growth Rate."

"The Congress had plunged the country into an abyss of helplessness, destitution, and an inferiority complex," Modi said, adding that the party had conditioned Indians to believe that rapid development was not possible. He further alleged that Congress-led governments were associated with instability and multi-crore scams.

The Prime Minister claimed that the NDA had transformed governance and accelerated development since 2014. Highlighting key achievements, he said the number of airports in India had increased from 74 in 2014 to over 160 in 2026, while expressway length expanded from 1,000 kilometres to 6,700 kilometres during the same period. He also cited the growth of metro rail networks, defence exports, internet connectivity and digital payments as evidence of India's progress.

Modi said more than 250 million people had been lifted out of poverty during the NDA's tenure and stressed the need to ensure that the newly emerging middle class does not slip back into poverty. He urged NDA leaders to continue working towards the goal of a "Viksit Bharat," saying it had become a national aspiration transcending political boundaries.