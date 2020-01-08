World

US-Iran conflict Updates: Iran says 80 'American terrorists' killed in missile strikes on US army bases

Iranian state television on Wednesday claimed that at least 80 "American terrorists" were killed after Tehran launched 15 missiles on US targets in Iraq. Irans Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said on Wednesday that it launched a missile attack on the US airbase of Ain al-Asad in Iraq in retaliation against the death of Major General Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in an American drone attack.

No Iraqi casualties after 22 missiles strike bases housing US troops: Iraq military

Iran will welcome any Indian peace initiative for de-escalating its tensions with US: Iranian Envoy

Iran will welcome any peace initiative by India for de-escalating its tensions with the US after the killing of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, the Iranian envoy here said on Wednesday. His comments come hours after Iran launched missile strikes against two US military bases in Iraq in retaliation to the killing of its top commander General Qassem Soleimani.

Iranian state television on Wednesday claimed that at least 80 "American terrorists" were killed after Tehran launched 15 missiles on US targets in Iraq. The state media also added that none of the missiles were intercepted, reported Al Jazeera.

