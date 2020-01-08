US-Iran conflict Updates: Iran says 80 'American terrorists' killed in missile strikes on US army bases

Iran will welcome any Indian peace initiative for de-escalating its tensions with US: Iranian Envoy
Iran will welcome any peace initiative by India for de-escalating its tensions with the US after the killing of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, the Iranian envoy here said on Wednesday. His comments come hours after Iran launched missile strikes against two US military bases in Iraq in retaliation to the killing of its top commander General Qassem Soleimani.
Iran says 80 'American terrorists' killed in missile strikes on US army bases
Iranian state television on Wednesday claimed that at least 80 "American terrorists" were killed after Tehran launched 15 missiles on US targets in Iraq. The state media also added that none of the missiles were intercepted, reported Al Jazeera.
