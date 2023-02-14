US: Game on in Republican party as Indian-American Nikki Haley challenges Trump with 2024 Presidential bid

Indian-American politician Nikki Haley | John Lamparski/Getty Images/AFP

On Tuesday, Nikki Haley, the former Governor of South Carolina, declared her bid for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, setting up a clash with her former boss Donald Trump, who is also attempting to reclaim the White House.

"I am Nikki Haley, and I am running for President ," announced Haley in a video posted on Twitter.

Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, and ex-US ambassador to the United Nations, will reveal her campaign strategies at a speech in Charleston, South Carolina, on Wednesday, making her the first prominent Republican to challenge Trump directly in what is expected to be a growing field of candidates.

Other high-profile Republicans considering a presidential run in 2024 are Ron DeSantis, the Governor of Florida, former Vice President Mike Pence, Tim Scott, the US Senator from South Carolina, Chris Sununu, the Governor of New Hampshire, and Asa Hutchinson, the former Governor of Arkansas.

“It’s time for a new generation of leadership – to rediscover fiscal responsibility, secure our border, and strengthen our country, our pride and our purpose," Haley said in the video.

