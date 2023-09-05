 US First Lady Jill Biden Tests Positive For COVID-19, President Joe Biden's Results Negative
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the President would continue testing regularly and would be monitored for symptoms.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 05, 2023, 07:53 AM IST
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden |

Washington: First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday (September 5) but is experiencing only mild symptoms, her spokeswoman said. President Joe Biden was tested for the virus following his wife's positive test, but his results were negative.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the President would continue testing regularly and would be monitored for symptoms. Jill Biden will remain at the couple's home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, for the time being, communications director Elizabeth Alexander said.

The first lady had planned to start the new school year Tuesday at Northern Virginia Community College, where she teaches English and writing.Due to her condition, she was working with school officials to arrange substitute teachers for her classes, Alexander said.

The first lady had travelled with her husband to Florida on Saturday to inspect the damage from Hurricane Idalia. President Biden then spent part of the Labor Day weekend at the Delaware beach house before traveling Monday to a union event in Philadelphia and then back to the White House.The Bidens both contracted COVID previously, last summer.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

