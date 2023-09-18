 US F-35 Fighter Jet Worth $80 Million Goes Missing After Pilot Ejects Safely Over North Charleston
US F-35 Fighter Jet Worth $80 Million Goes Missing After Pilot Ejects Safely Over North Charleston

The US Marine Corps pilot was taken to a hospital in South Carolina and is reported to be in stable condition while the US military officials have appealed to the public to help in locating the fighter jet.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 18, 2023, 06:55 PM IST
An American fighter jet has gone missing after its pilot ejected safely over North Charleston on Sunday, according to reports. The F-35 Lightning II jet is known for its stealth capabilities therefore, locating the jet will be a tough task for the authorities.

The US Marine Corps pilot was taken to a hospital in South Carolina and is reported to be in stable condition while the US military officials have appealed to the public to help in locating the Lockheed Martin-made jet which costs a whopping $80 million.

The incident occurred on September 17 when the pilot was forced to eject from the plane due to a "mishap".

The search for the missing fighter jet is now focused on two lakes north of North Charleston, a Guardian report stated quoting US military officials.

"We’re working with @MCASBeaufortSC to locate an F-35 that was involved in a mishap this afternoon.

"The pilot ejected safely. If you have any information that may help our recovery teams locate the F-35, please call the Base Defense Operations Center at 843-963-3600.

"Based on the jet’s last-known position and in coordination with the FAA, we are focusing our attention north of JB Charleston, around Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion," tweeted the Joint Base Charleston.

F-35 Lightning II

The F-35 Lightning II is a cutting-edge fifth-generation multirole fighter jet developed by Lockheed Martin for the United States and its allies. It boasts exceptional stealth capabilities, advanced avionics, and impressive maneuverability.

The F-35 comes in three variants: the F-35A for conventional takeoff and landing, the F-35B with short takeoff and vertical landing capabilities, and the F-35C designed for carrier-based operations.

Its versatile design allows it to excel in air-to-air combat, ground attack, and reconnaissance missions.

Despite controversy over cost and delays during development, the F-35 remains a critical asset for modern air forces, offering unparalleled capabilities for 21st-century warfare.

