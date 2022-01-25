e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Djokovic could play in France under latest vaccine rulesStock Market Update: Sensex slumps over 1000 points amid global sell-off India reports 2,55,874 new COVID-19 cases, 614 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

World

Updated on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 09:34 AM IST

US F-35 jet crash lands in South China Sea; pilot ejects safely, 7 injured

ANI
Advertisement

Washington: A US F-35 jet has crash-landed in the South China Sea, but the pilot safely ejected from the aircraft and was evacuated by a military helicopter, the US Navy informed on Sunday.

"An F-35C Lightning II, assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2, had a landing mishap on deck while USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) was conducting routine flight operations in the South China Sea, Jan. 24, 2022. The pilot safely ejected from the aircraft and was recovered via US military helicopter," the US Navy said in a statement.

The US Navy said that the pilot is in stable condition. However, seven sailors were injured in the incident.

The condition of three sailors required being evacuated to a medical treatment facility in Manila in the Philippines. The other four sailors were treated by onboard medical personnel.

ALSO READ

'China is more than a rival': German Navy Chief Kay-Achim Schonbach 'China is more than a rival': German Navy Chief Kay-Achim Schonbach

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 09:34 AM IST
Advertisement