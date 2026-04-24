US Envoys Steve Witkoff & Jared Kushner To Travel To Pakistan For Talks With Iran | X @SteveWitkoff & File Pic

US President Donald Trump is sending Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Special Envoy for Peace Jared Kushner to Pakistan for talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed this while speaking to Fox News.

“I can confirm Special Envoy Whitkoff and Jared Kushner will be off to Pakistan again tomorrow morning to engage in talks - direct talks, intermediated by the Pakistanis, who have been incredible friends and mediators throughout this entire process with representatives from the Iranian delegation,” Karoline Leavitt said.

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“The Iranians reached out, as the President called on them to do, and asked for this in-person conversation. So the President is dispatching Steve and Jared to go hear what they have to say. And we’re hopeful that it will be a productive conversation and hopefully move the ball forward towards a deal. I mean, look, President Trump has made his red lines throughout this entire process very clear. He was flexible in extending the ceasefire. And so Steve and Jared will be off to hear what they have to say,” the Press Secretary added.

Meanwhile, CNN reported, citing an American source and Iranian state media, that the Iranian delegation is not expected to meet with American representatives.

US Vice President JD Vance is not reportedly part of the delegation but could travel if talks take place and are seen as progressing in a serious direction.

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Iranian Foreign Minister Announces Three-Nation Tour

Earlier today, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that he will undertake a three-nation tour to discuss regional developments and strengthen bilateral relations.

In a post on X, he said he will travel to Russia, Oman, and Pakistan.

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Araghchi stated, “Embarking on timely tour of Islamabad, Muscat, and Moscow. Purpose of my visits is to closely coordinate with our partners on bilateral matters and consult on regional developments. Our neighbors are our priority.”

According to Press TV, citing IRNA, the visit is intended to enable mutual consultations on ongoing regional developments, including the latest situation related to the US-Israeli conflict against Iran, which began earlier this year.