‘Gravely Wounded, Face Burned’: New Report Reveals Health Update On Mojtaba Khamenei

Mojtaba Khamenei | File Pic

A major health update has come to light in regards to Iran’s supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei. A detailed report by The New York Times has claimed that that Mojtaba Khamenei has been gravely injured. “Though Mr. Khamenei was gravely wounded, he is mentally sharp and engaged,” four senior Iranian officials were qouted as saying by the publication.

Reportedly, one of his legs has been “operated on three times” and he is awaiting a prosthetic. He has also undergone surgery on one hand and is slowly regaining function. More visibly, “his face and lips have been burned severely, making it difficult for him to speak.” The report also said that he will eventually require a plastic surgery.

Notably, Iran is yet to officially reveal details on Mojtaba’s health and the extent of the severity of his injuries.

How Mojtaba Is Communicating?

Giving details on how the supreme leader is communicating. The report said that messages are written to him and delivered by a human chain of trusted couriers, who travel on highways, backroads, in cars or motorcycles to reach where the supreme leader is. His response is also reportedly carried the same way. “The report also claim that senior government officials do not visit him, fearing that Israel may trace them to him and kill him.

Currently, there is a ceasefire between US and Iran war, as both sides have agreed to a truce until a sustainable solution can be found. After the first round of Pakistan-brokered talks failed, a second round is anticipated.