'One Nation, One Leader': Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Emphasises Absolute Unity & Loyalty To Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei

Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian | File Pic

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, on April 23, shared a post on the social media platform X, strongly hitting out at US and Israeli leaders over divisions within Iran.

"In Iran, there are no radicals or moderates; we are all ‘Iranian’ and ‘revolutionary’, and with the iron unity of the nation and government, with complete obedience to the Supreme Leader of the Revolution, we will make the aggressor criminal regret his actions," President Pezeshkian wrote.

"One God, one nation, one leader, and one path, the path to the victory of our dear Iran, more precious than life," he added.

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This follows Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz stating during a security assessment meeting that Jerusalem is prepared to resume military operations against Iran and is awaiting a "green light" from the United States to carry out strikes on Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and Iranian energy infrastructure.

He also said Israel aims to end the influence of the Khamenei leadership.

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Defense Minister, Israel Katz's Statements

“Israel is prepared to renew the war against Iran. The IDF is ready for both defense and offense, and the targets are marked,” The Times of Israel reported Katz as saying.

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“Israel is awaiting a green light from the United States, first and foremost to complete the elimination of the Khamenei dynasty, the initiator of the extermination plan against Israel, and the successors of the successors of the leadership of the Iranian terror regime, and also to return Iran to the age of darkness and stone by blowing up central energy and electricity facilities and crushing national economic infrastructure,” Katz said.

“This time, the attack will be different and more deadly, and will add devastating blows in the most painful places, following the enormous blows the Iranian terror regime has already suffered so far, which will shake and collapse its foundations,” the defense minister added.