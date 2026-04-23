Israel Signals Intent To 'Completely Eliminate The Khamenei Dynasty,' Awaits US Approval For Action | Video

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L), Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei (M) & US President Donald Trump (R) | File Pics

Israel’s Defense Minister, Israel Katz, said during a security assessment meeting that Jerusalem is ready to resume fighting against Iran and is waiting for a “green light from President Trump” to target Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and Iranian energy sites, as reported by The Times of Israel. He also said that Israel wants to complete the elimination of the Khamenei dynasty.

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Read Also Iran President Reportedly Treating Injured Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei

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Defense Minister, Israel Katz's Statements

“Israel is prepared to renew the war against Iran. The IDF is ready for both defense and offense, and the targets are marked,” The Times of Israel reported Katz as saying.

“Israel is awaiting a green light from the United States, first and foremost to complete the elimination of the Khamenei dynasty, the initiator of the extermination plan against Israel, and the successors of the successors of the leadership of the Iranian terror regime, and also to return Iran to the age of darkness and stone by blowing up central energy and electricity facilities and crushing national economic infrastructure,” Katz said.

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“This time, the attack will be different and more deadly, and will add devastating blows in the most painful places, following the enormous blows the Iranian terror regime has already suffered so far, which will shake and collapse its foundations,” the defense minister added.

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US President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post that he has directed the US Navy to use lethal force against any small boats suspected of deploying mines in the Strait of Hormuz. He stressed that such vessels should be destroyed immediately without delay.

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Trump added that the US military has increased mine-clearing efforts in the strategic waterway, with naval sweepers already operating there. He also ordered a major expansion of these operations, calling for mine clearance activities to be tripled to ensure the safety of this key global shipping route.