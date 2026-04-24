'Someone Book One-Way Cultural Detox For Trump': Iran Consulate In Mumbai Takes Swipe At US President Over 'Hellhole' Remark On India |

Mumbai: A controversial remark involving US President Donald Trump has triggered sharp reactions, with an unexpected response coming from the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Mumbai, which took to social media to counter the narrative with a striking visual message.

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The row began after Trump reshared a video clip featuring conservative commentator Michael Savage, in which countries like India and China were described as 'hellholes' in the context of a debate on US immigration and birthright citizenship. The clip, originally aired on 'The Savage Nation,' alleged misuse of US laws by immigrants, using derogatory language for several nations.

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Responding to the remark, the Iranian Consulate in Mumbai posted a video on X showcasing contrasting visuals of Maharashtra. One side highlighted the state’s urban development, featuring skyscrapers, modern infrastructure and vibrant cultural traditions such as Ganeshotsav, while the other side displayed its natural beauty, including lush green mountains, waterfalls and scenic coastlines.

In a pointed caption, the Consulate wrote, “Maybe someone should book a one-way cultural detox for Mr. Trump, it might just reduce the random bakwaas. Kabhi India aa ke dekho, phir bolna.” The unusually candid tone from a diplomatic mission quickly went viral and drew widespread attention online.

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Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi shared the video, praising the Consulate’s response and noting the contrast with what she described as a relatively muted reaction from India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

India, however, officially condemned the remarks. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal termed the comments 'uninformed, inappropriate and in poor taste,' stating that they do not reflect the reality of India-US relations, which are based on mutual respect and shared interests.

Earlier, when first asked about Trump’s reshared post, Jaiswal had offered a restrained response, saying only that the government had 'seen some reports.' Amid the growing backlash, Trump appeared to soften his stance, later describing India as a great country and referring to its leadership as a very good friend.