US Elections Results 2024: Kamala Harris Cancels Speech At Howard University As Donald Trump Inches Closer To Victory

Washington DC: As the poll projections start for the US presidential elections, Vice President and Democrat Candidate Kamala Harris will not address supporters tonight, but is expected to speak tomorrow. Harris' campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond said that the Vice President will be back to address not only her supporters but also the nation.

While addressing a gathering, Richmond said that the votes are yet to be counted and some states have not been called. "We still have votes to count. We still have states that have not been called yet," Cedric Richmond said.

Not even 90 seconds of remarks at Kamala Harris's supposed victory party.



Just one minute and 14 seconds from Cedric Richmond, saying Harris won't be talking tonight. pic.twitter.com/W5uDN5bEdO — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 6, 2024

"We will continue overnight, to fight to make sure that every vote is counted, that every voice has spoken. So, you won't hear from the vice president tonight. But you will hear from her tomorrow, she will be back here tomorrow, not only to address her supporters but also the nation," he said.

His announcement comes after CNN projected that former President Donald Trump would win two of the key battleground states including North Carolina and Georgia. Richmond said the campaign will continue to fight "to make sure that every vote is counted and every voice as spoken." Republican candidate and former US President Donald Trump is projected to win North Carolina, one of the seven key battleground states in the US presidential elections.

The win gives all 16 electoral college votes for Trump making it closer for him to secure the necessary 270 electoral college votes needed to win the race to the White House.

Trump Set To Win Georgia

In Georgia, Decision Desk HQ projected the state would go to Trump. Georgia is one of the seven swing states whose voting outcomes are expected to determine the result of this election. President Joe Biden took Georgia in 2020, whereas Trump won the Peach State in 2016.

CNN reported that Georgia became a focal point of national politics after the 2020 presidential election when Trump called on Georgia state officials, including Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" enough votes to flip the state for him to win. The former president and several of his advisers have been indicted for their actions in Georgia during the 2020 election.

Meanwhile, the election 'watch party' event held by Howard University students in support of presidential candidate Kamala Harris saw certain disappointed faces leave the event on Tuesday (local time) as polling projections show Republican nominee Donald Trump lead the race.

Multiple students in Washington DC held a watch party to follow along the presidential race with Trump looking for a second term and Harris looking to make history as the first woman president of the United States.