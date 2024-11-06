Viral Video: The Simpsons 'Predicted' Who Will Win 2024 Presidential Election In The US

Unlike Thai Hippo, The Simpsons Show 'Predicts' Kamala Harris As Next US President | X@ALJean

Popular television series 'The Simpsons' is often said to have shown some of the major events much in advance. Be it the case of faulty voting machines during 2008 US elections or the last poll's Biden-Harris team up, the sitcom seems to have closely predicted them through their episodes. Now, there's a buzz that The Simpsons episode has also predicted who will win the 2024 election battle and become the next US president.

While it is said that The Simpsons even suggested Donald Trump being the president in the episode "Bart to the Future" (2000), which many people debated as a prediction of Trump's presidency years before it happened, it appears like the show has also touched upon the ongoing US elections this year.

Donald Trump or Kamala Harris?

In another episode from the millennium year, fictional character Lisa Simpson took the chair and resembled the looks of the now-US election candidate Kamala Harris.

The episode showed Lisa Simpson with an uncanny resemblance to the dressing and styling sense of Harris, suggesting she would win the chair and become the next US president.

The episode has also gone viral when the woman leader had become the Vice-President. Once again, it is rolling out on the internet suggesting she might emerge victorious and take the presidential chair.

In the video of the show comes from the Oval Office, showing Lisa as the president. She is heard saying, "As you know, we've inherited quite a budget crunch from President Trump". These words reminded people of Trump’s administration reportedly overseeing a notable deficit increase of any president.

While the Thai hippo recently predicted the win of Donald Trump, The Simpsons as well as Allan Lichtman, dubbed as the Nostradamus of US elections pointed out Kamala's victory in 2024.

Lichtman was quoted in news reports as saying, "We are going to have Kamala Harris," hinting that the poll-bound region might soon welcome the first woman president.