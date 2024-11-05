Video: Donald Trump Or Kamala Harris? Internet's Baby Hippo 'Moo Deng' Predicts THIS Presidential Candidate To Win US Election 2024

Moo Deng viral video | X/@TheRabbitHole84

Internet's Moo Deng, a Thailand-born pygmy hippopotamus has drawn the attention of social media users once again. This time, the baby hippo did something striking to grab the attention of people. It tried to 'predict' who would win the United States presidential election this year, whether it would be Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

A video of Moo Deng has rolled out online showing it allegedly hinting people about the next US president. How did it do so? It involved itself in a watermelon activity to predict the results of the US Election 2024.

Moo Deng, famous baby hippo, predicts Donald Trump will win the election. pic.twitter.com/UqUnRhU0Nr — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) November 4, 2024

Baby hippo predicts Trump's victory

The baby hippo and another adult hippo were sent of the pond and made to enjoy a well-decorated basket carved out of watermelon.

As per the visuals which are now doing the rounds on social media, Moo Deng chose to treat itself with the fruit basket carrying the name of the Republican Party candidate and former president Donald Trump.

More news about the baby hippo

Earlier this year, the baby hippo's video of sprinkling its poop into the air went viral. It showed the young animal swinging its tail after relieving itself, making considerable amount of its stool spread around.

Moo Deng initially took the internet by storm this September for its healthy and adorable features. With videos of the hippo shared online, it won the hearts of animal lovers and became an internet sensation.