 Video: Donald Trump Or Kamala Harris? Internet's Baby Hippo 'Moo Deng' Predicts THIS Presidential Candidate To Win US Election 2024
A video of Moo Deng involving itself in a watermelon activity to predict the results of the US Election 2024 is going viral on social media. As per the visuals, Moo Deng chose to treat itself with the watermelon basket carrying the name of the Republican Party candidate and former president Donald Trump.

Rahul M
Updated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 01:05 PM IST
Moo Deng viral video

Internet's Moo Deng, a Thailand-born pygmy hippopotamus has drawn the attention of social media users once again. This time, the baby hippo did something striking to grab the attention of people. It tried to 'predict' who would win the United States presidential election this year, whether it would be Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

A video of Moo Deng has rolled out online showing it allegedly hinting people about the next US president. How did it do so? It involved itself in a watermelon activity to predict the results of the US Election 2024.

Baby hippo predicts Trump's victory

The baby hippo and another adult hippo were sent of the pond and made to enjoy a well-decorated basket carved out of watermelon.

As per the visuals which are now doing the rounds on social media, Moo Deng chose to treat itself with the fruit basket carrying the name of the Republican Party candidate and former president Donald Trump.

More news about the baby hippo

Earlier this year, the baby hippo's video of sprinkling its poop into the air went viral. It showed the young animal swinging its tail after relieving itself, making considerable amount of its stool spread around.

Moo Deng initially took the internet by storm this September for its healthy and adorable features. With videos of the hippo shared online, it won the hearts of animal lovers and became an internet sensation.

