 Trump Vs Harris: US Presidential Election 2024 Voting To Take Place Today, Here Is What Will Happen From Now
US Presidential Election 2024 is no longer 'just around the corner' but the democratic exercise in the most powerful country in the world is set to kick-off in a matter of hours. Millions of voters will seal their choice between Donald Trump (Republican Party) and Kamala Harris (Democratic Party) to become the next US president. Here's what you need to know about the process and the schedule.

Manas JoshiUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 10:01 AM IST
article-image
Former US president Donald Trump (L) & US Vice President Kamala Harris | FPJ Web Team

US Presidential Election 2024 voting is set to take place today (November 5). After months of bitter fighting, campaign changes and developments that even involved two assassination attempts, former US president Donald Trump (Republican Party) and current Vice President Kamala Harris (Democratic Party) are all ready to aim for the Oval Office. To be sure, millions of American voters have already cast their ballots through early voting, the actual election day has a great symbolic value. And of course, the counting of votes will begin only after the voting on the election day, that is today, is over.

US Presidential Election 2024 Voting Schedule:

On Tuesday, the entirety of the US will not wake up and head to polling station all at the same time. This is because mainland US has six time-zones and hence polls will open at different times when Indian Standard Time (IST) is considered. The polling booths across US are expected to open between 7 am and 11 am (local time).

As per IST, this will be 3:30 pm onwards. By 8:30 pm (IST) all polling booths in the country are expected to be open.

US Presidential Election 2024: When Will The Voting End?

The voting will go on till the evening in the US and by the time it ends, it will have been 5:30 am (Wednesday, November 6) in India.

US Presidential Election 2024: When Will Vote Counting Start?

Counting of votes is expected to begin once the polls close. As per IST, it will be on Wednesday, November 6. Due to differences in time-zones between US east coast and west coast, it is even possible that counting of votes in places on east coast will start even when voting is ongoing in the western parts of the country.

US Presidential Elections 2024: When Will The Result Be Known?

The initial trends are likely to begin trickling in immediately after the polls close. But for the full result to become clear, we may have to wait for several days.

This is because different US states have different methods of counting of votes. Then there is also the issue of mail-in ballots. In case of very thin winning margins, the poll officials may decide to do a recount.

article-image

And most importantly, there may be legal challenges to results. This may further delay final declaration of poll outcome.

So far, Trump has refused to say what he would do if the results go against him. The world remembers the situation he created after losing 2020 elections to current President Joe Biden.

US Presidential Election 2024: When Will Electoral College Vote?

In the US, voters do not directly elect the president. Their votes are to elect electors from their states who then vote for the presidential candidate.

After the result of the popular votes are declared, electors from the Electoral College will cast their ballots on December 11, 2024.

The US Congress will officially count these votes on January 6, 2025.

US Presidential Election 2024: When Will New US President Take Charge?

In case everything goes by schedule. The new US president and the vice president will take charge of the country on January 20, 2025.

