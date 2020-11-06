US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates: Trump accuses Democrats of 'stealing' election

Democracy is sometimes messy and requires a little patience, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has said as the counting of votes for the US election is taking longer than usual.

Biden also urged Americans to stay calm and wait patiently while every vote is being counted. Biden needs just six electoral college votes to reach the magic figure of 270 and win the race to the White House, while President Donald Trump has 214 electoral college votes.

"In America, the vote is sacred. It's how the people of this nation express their will. And it is the will of the voters, no one - and not anything else - that chooses the President of the United States. So, each ballot must be counted and that's what is going on now. And that's how it should be," Biden said in his address to the media in Delaware on Thursday.

"Democracy is sometimes messy, so sometimes it requires a little patience. But that patience has been rewarded now for more than 240 years with a system of governance that has been the envy of the world. We continue to feel very good about where things stand," he said.