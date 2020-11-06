US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates: Trump accuses Democrats of 'stealing' election

Pennsylvania has less than 10% of absentee ballots left to count
Pennsylvania has less than 10% of its absentee ballots left to count, CNN reported citing data posted on the election website. There are 2,50,666 ballots that need to be counted out of the 2,618,565 ballots cast. Notably, Philadelphia has merely 72,470 left to be tallied, which is 20% of total absentee ballots cast in the city. Pennsylvania, the state that could push Biden over the 270-vote mark required to secure the presidency, could finish counting most of its outstanding ballots on Thursday or Friday, officials told CNN.
People will not be silenced, bullied: Joe Biden
"The people will not be silenced, be bullied, or surrender. Every vote must be counted," Joe Biden tweeted.
Trump claims he won 'legally', accuses Democrats of 'stealing' election
Accusing the Democrats of "stealing the election", US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) claimed that as per the "legal" vote count, he "easily wins". During a press conference, Trump said: "If you count the legal vote, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us....I have already won many critical states... massive victories in Florida, Iowa, Indiana, Ohio, to name just a few, we won these and many other states despite historic election interference from big media, big money, and big tech... We won by historic numbers."
Trump campaign files lawsuit against Philadelphia election officials
US President Donald Trump's election campaign on Thursday filed a new lawsuit against Philadelphia elections officials for allegedly violating their due process rights by blocking the observation of ballots in the city. However, the complaint does not seem to include any details about how and why canvassing might have been blocked, reported CNN. This is a new claim in federal court alleging violations of constitutional instead of state law. There is a 5:30 pm hearing scheduled.
Democracy sometimes messy, requires little patience: Biden on delayed election results
Democracy is sometimes messy and requires a little patience, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has said as the counting of votes for the US election is taking longer than usual.
Biden also urged Americans to stay calm and wait patiently while every vote is being counted. Biden needs just six electoral college votes to reach the magic figure of 270 and win the race to the White House, while President Donald Trump has 214 electoral college votes.
"In America, the vote is sacred. It's how the people of this nation express their will. And it is the will of the voters, no one - and not anything else - that chooses the President of the United States. So, each ballot must be counted and that's what is going on now. And that's how it should be," Biden said in his address to the media in Delaware on Thursday.
"Democracy is sometimes messy, so sometimes it requires a little patience. But that patience has been rewarded now for more than 240 years with a system of governance that has been the envy of the world. We continue to feel very good about where things stand," he said.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)