US Election 2020: Armed men arrested outside Philadelphia counting centre while trying to deliver fake ballots

Two heavily armed men "coming to deliver a truck full of fake ballots" have been arrested near the Philadelphia convention center where election workers were counting votes from the undecided US presidential election, police said.

Antonio LaMotta, 61, and Joshua Macias, 42, both of Chesapeake, Virginia, were arrested on Thursday night outside the center on suspicion of carrying handguns in Pennsylvania state without permits, according to US media reports.

Philadelphia police said they found the men on Thursday night after receiving a tip that people with firearms were heading to the Pennsylvania Convention Center in a silver Hummer truck.

Both men were carrying loaded handguns, and police found an AR-type rifle in the Hummer, authorities said at a news conference on Friday.

About 160 rounds of ammunition were found in the weapons and the vehicle, authorities said.

Details about the alleged fake ballots -- including where they came from, whether they were found in the Hummer, or what was marked on them -- were not immediately available, CNN reported.

It's unclear what those men were allegedly intending to do. The FBI and Philadelphia Police are investigating the incident, CBS News reported.