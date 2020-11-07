US Election 2020: 'Avengers: Endgame' video featuring Biden as Captain America, Trump as Thanos takes social media by storm

Ever pictured the showdown between the Democrats and Republicans as the epic final chapter of a superhero story? Is Joe Biden the personification of Captain America, squaring off against a determined Donald Trump (Thanos) who has proclaimed his victory? With the race to the US Presidential mantle close to the finish line, the polls have become a buzzword both on social media as well as offline.
And as the finish line looms increasingly closer, it would seem that President Trump has not taken Biden's lead well. He has tweeted repeatedly about how the Republican team will take legal action, and had even claimed - much before predictions were made by poll watchers - that he had won the election and that the Biden camp was trying to steal their victory.
But while the poll counting may have become one of the most frequently searched for topics recently, social media users are obsessed with something related, but far more fascinating. A video created by director and editor John Handem Piette that depicts the Democrats and Republicans (and other non-political leaders) as part of the Avengers: Endgame cast has gone viral. And while some are truly baffled as to why Elon Musk is Iron Man, the common consensus is that this is a "masterpiece".
"Avengers, assemble," calls Biden at the end, and the video ends with a now horrified Trump exclaiming loudly. While the Biden is Captain America, Trump is Thanos. The scene comes at a time when the Avengers have been thwarted several times by Thanos, and features a massive cast of well known faces, from Greta Thunberg and Elon Musk to the recently deceased Ruth Bader Ginsburg and more. We feel compelled to make a special mention of a winged Kamala Harris swooping down from the sky as a delighted Biden looks on. Another similar entrance is made by a caped Bernie Sanders who appears to descend from the sky in a burst of light.
Take a look:
We're not sure whether the video is supposed to be satirical, but it must be mentioned that not all the people involved were great fans of each other. Additionally, not all of them are American, or indeed alive at present. Visuals of John Lewis carrying in the late John McCain feature, as do former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who enters the video alongside late actor Sean Connery.
