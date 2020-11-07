US Election 2020: 'Avengers: Endgame' video featuring Biden as Captain America, Trump as Thanos takes social media by storm

Ever pictured the showdown between the Democrats and Republicans as the epic final chapter of a superhero story? Is Joe Biden the personification of Captain America, squaring off against a determined Donald Trump (Thanos) who has proclaimed his victory? With the race to the US Presidential mantle close to the finish line, the polls have become a buzzword both on social media as well as offline.

And as the finish line looms increasingly closer, it would seem that President Trump has not taken Biden's lead well. He has tweeted repeatedly about how the Republican team will take legal action, and had even claimed - much before predictions were made by poll watchers - that he had won the election and that the Biden camp was trying to steal their victory.