US: Elderly Jewish Man Attacked By 'Pro-Palestinian' Protestor In Thousand Oaks Succumbs To Head-Injury; Visuals Surface

Screengrab from the video showing the elderly man attacked | X

California: An elderly Jewish man who was allegedly attacked by a pro-Palestinian protestor in Thousand Oaks in California on Sunday (November 5), passed away after he succumbed to his injuries. The 69-year-old was injured in a protest regarding the Israel-Hamas war when a pro-Palestinian protestor allegedly attacked the elderly man, claimed several reports.

A purported video of the incident made rounds on social media, in which an elderly man is seen pinned to the ground with another man close to him.

Content warning ⚠️ - an elderly Jewish man has been killed by a pro Palestinian protestor who hit him over the head with a megaphone at yesterday’s Israel rally.



Sadly, the victim has passed away from internal bleeding.



May his memory be a blessing and his attacker be… pic.twitter.com/41ZXNutwvK — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) November 7, 2023

The Ventura County Sheriff’s officials said they were investigating the matter. The police did not give out much information besides that there seemed to have been an altercation that turned violent.

The incident took place when pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli protestors came face-to-face at the Thousand Oaks and Westlake boulevards.

Pro-Palestinian protests in US

On November 5, tens of thousands of demonstrators on Sunday (local time) crowded the streets of American cities to criticise Israel's military campaign in Gaza in response to the Hamas attack last month. The protests in New York, Nashville, Cincinnati, Las Vegas and even Orono, Maine, demanded a cease-fire and an end to the siege in Gaza.

The demonstrations came a week after vast protests in Asian and European capitals and a day after the Israeli government appeared to reject the United States' call for "humanitarian pauses" in the bombardment.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)