U.S. Designates Iran 'State Sponsor Of Wrongful Detention' Amid Rising War Debate

Washington: The United States designated Iran as a “State Sponsor of Wrongful Detention”, escalating pressure on Tehran even as lawmakers sparred over the risks of a wider conflict.

“Today, I am designating Iran as a State Sponsor of Wrongful Detention,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement.

He said that when the Iranian regime seized power 47 years ago, Ayatollah Khomeini “consolidated his control of power by endorsing the hostage taking of US embassy staff”. For decades, Rubio added, Iran “has continued to cruelly detain innocent Americans, as well as citizens of other nations, to use as political leverage against other states. This abhorrent practice must end.”

Rubio warned that if Iran does not stop, Washington would consider “additional measures, including a potential geographic travel restriction on the use of US passports to, through, or from Iran.”

“The Iranian regime must stop taking hostages and release all Americans unjustly detained in Iran, steps that could end this designation and associated actions. We encourage it to do so. No American should travel to Iran for any reason. We reiterate our call for Americans who are currently in Iran to leave immediately,” Rubio said.

The announcement came as senators debated the possibility of military action.

Senator Jack Reed, the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, cautioned against conflict. “If war is unnecessary, it should be avoided. President Trump’s saber-rattling for war with Iran is taking the country down a dangerous path without a clear strategy or endgame and putting US national security at considerable risk,” he said.

Reed said Congress had received “no real briefings or intelligence” and argued that “Congress alone holds the constitutional authority to authorize war.”

On the Senate floor, Senator Tim Kaine pressed for a vote on his bipartisan War Powers Resolution. “I believe very strongly that a war with Iran today is both unnecessary and dangerous,” Kaine said. “We shouldn’t be at war without a vote of Congress.”

Kaine questioned whether the United States should “prefer war to diplomacy” and asked whether Iran was “worth wasting US lives, US money, and US credibility over?”

Republican Senator John Kennedy struck a tougher tone. “We’re not trying to start a war. This war began a long time ago. We’re trying to end it,” he said.

“Put down the nuclear weapons. Put down the nuclear enrichment. Stop exporting terrorism to Hamas and Hezbollah. End your missile program. Stop killing and torturing your people. That’s all we want,” Kennedy added.

Separately, the Justice Department announced a civil forfeiture complaint seeking to seize the Motor Tanker Skipper and about 1.8 million barrels of crude oil. Authorities allege the vessel supported the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps by moving illicit oil from Iran and Venezuela.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, the era of secretly bankrolling regimes that pose clear threats to the United States is over,” Attorney General Pamela Bondi said.

Iran has long faced sweeping US sanctions over its nuclear programme, ballistic missile development and regional activities. Tensions have fluctuated since Washington withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

