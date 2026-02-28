'We Don't Need It': Donald Trump Orders Federal Ban On Anthropic AI, Pentagon Labels Firm 'National Security Risk'

US President Donald Trump (L) Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei (R) |

Washington, DC: US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) directed all federal agencies to immediately halt the use of technology developed by artificial intelligence firm Anthropic, sharply escalating a standoff between the US government and the Silicon Valley-based AI lab over the military use of artificial intelligence.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump announced that he was ordering every federal agency to stop using Anthropic’s tools, calling the company 'unnecessary' and accusing it of undermining US national security. While issuing the directive, the President allowed a six-month phase-out period for agencies, including the Pentagon, that are currently using Anthropic’s products.

Anthropic CEO Refuses To Remove Safeguards From Claude AI

The move comes a day after Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei publicly stated that the company would not remove safety safeguards from its Claude AI system, despite pressure from US defence officials.

Amodei said Anthropic supports strengthening national security but drew a firm line against uses such as fully autonomous weapons systems and mass domestic surveillance, arguing that existing AI systems are not reliable enough to operate without meaningful human oversight.

Trump framed the decision as a statement of executive authority and military command, accusing Anthropic of trying to dictate how the US fights wars. He warned that the company could face 'major civil and criminal consequences' if it fails to comply during the transition period.

Pentagon Terms Anthropic 'Risk To National Security'

The confrontation intensified further when Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that the Pentagon would formally designate Anthropic as a 'supply-chain risk to national security.' Under the order, US military contractors, suppliers and partners will be barred from any commercial dealings with the AI firm. Anthropic will be allowed to continue limited services for up to six months to facilitate what Hegseth described as a seamless transition.

This week, Anthropic delivered a master class in arrogance and betrayal as well as a textbook case of how not to do business with the United States Government or the Pentagon.



Our position has never wavered and will never waver: the Department of War must have full, unrestricted… — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) February 27, 2026

In a strongly worded statement, Hegseth accused Anthropic and its leadership of attempting to strong-arm the United States military and said the company’s stance was incompatible with American defence requirements. He asserted that the Department of War must have full and unrestricted access to AI models for all lawful defence purposes.

The administration has not disclosed detailed specifics of the dispute, but the decision marks a major rupture between Washington and one of the country’s leading AI developers. The ban could have wide-ranging implications for federal technology procurement, defence operations and the broader debate over ethical limits on military artificial intelligence.