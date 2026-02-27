Pakistan-Afghanistan War: What is Pakistan’s Operation ‘Ghazab Lil Haq’ Against Afghan Taliban?

X/@ZACFutures

Pakistan, in the early hours of Friday, launched cross-border operations under Operation “Ghazab lil-Haq”, responding to what it described as “unprovoked firing” by the Afghan Taliban across multiple sectors.

The strikes took place after attacks on several Pakistani border posts, with senior ministers confirming that a large-scale counter-offensive was under way.

Pakistan’s Information Minister, Attaullah Tarar, said at least 133 Afghan Taliban operatives were killed and more than 200 injured during the operation.

What is Operation Ghazab lil-Haq?

Operation Ghazab lil-Haq is Pakistan’s retaliatory military action launched in response to the cross-border attacks. The name translates to “Righteous Fury.” According to officials, the operation targeted key military installations and defence positions of the Afghan Taliban.

Declaring an "open war", Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif also confirmed that the operation was underway, saying that the armed forces were delivering a strong response to aggression from the Afghan Taliban.

China and Russia call for de-escalation

China has expressed deep concern over the escalation along the Pakistan–Afghanistan border, China’s foreign ministry said on Friday.

Russia’s foreign ministry called on both countries to immediately cease attacks and resolve their disagreements, according to Russia’s news agency RIA. Iran has offered to help “facilitate dialogue” to resolve the conflict between the neighbours.

Meanwhile, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif on Friday asserted that Pakistan’s armed forces are fully capable of defeating any threat, following airstrikes on neighbouring Afghanistan.

In a statement issued via the Prime Minister’s Office and shared on the government’s X account, he said the nation stands united behind its military, Sharif also warned that the armed forces have the full capability to “crush any aggressive ambitions,” following airstrikes on neighbouring Afghanistan.

Sharif emphasised that while Pakistan remains committed to regional peace, it will not allow its territorial integrity to be challenged. He warned that any act of aggression would invite a decisive response, stressing that national defence remains non-negotiable.